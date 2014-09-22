Join our team and make a difference today!
At New Journey Reliance, our mission is to provide top-notch community support services to individuals in need. We strive to evolve as an inclusive and supportive Community Program for all our clients.
Our team is made up of experienced and compassionate professionals who are dedicated to helping our clients. We take pride in the quality of resources we provide and are committed to making a positive impact in our community.
We offer a wide range of community support services, including counseling, group therapy, resources, donations and case management. Our goal is to help our clients achieve their full potential and live fulfilling lives.
We love our community and it is important to us to be at your convenience. Feel free to schedule your appointment during normal business hours.
Mon
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Tue
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Wed
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Thu
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Fri
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Sat
By Appointment
Sun
By Appointment
